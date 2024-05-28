Bathurst City's super start continues with derby success over St Pat's

BATHURST City are quickly proving to the rest of the women's Central West Premier League Hockey competition that they've going to be a tough team to break down this year.
The club added to its great start to the 2024 campaign by bringing down rivals St Pat's 1-0 in a close battle on Bob Roach Field.
Kelly Baker's first half goal from a penalty corner would be all that separated the two Bathurst clubs come full-time.
Many eyes will be on City across the middle portion of the season after their three victories and a draw against defending champions Lithgow Panthers.
City have given up just two goals in that four-game stretch, which comes as no surprise to coach Jesse Wright.
"They're a really good bunch of girls who have been doing everything right. There's just been the draw against Lithgow, otherwise it's been wins all around," he said.
"You can ask them to do anything and they'll work at it, they're a great bunch to coach. I think in previous seasons they've been unlucky and missed a couple of one percent moments that have cost them some games.
"I think our defence is one of the best - if not the best - in the comp, in all honesty. Hats off to them. They seem to a brick wall at the moment.
"They all seem to be working hard work for one another. If someone's been called back then they're keen to get back and do the not-so-glamorous work."
Meanwhile, Souths got themselves a much needed boost by picking up their first points of the year.
The two blues - sporting a splash of pink in their jersey for breast cancer awareness round - came away with a 2-all result against Orange United.
It's the first points of the season for both clubs, who are still trying to lift themselves from the bottom of the CWPLH ladder.
In the round's other clash Panthers proved far too strong for Orange CYMS in a 4-0 result.
Pat's have another derby clash next rounds with Souths while there's an Orange double heaer, with CYMS hosting City and United playing Panthers.
The second round of the men's season takes place this Saturday at Parkes, where Bathurst United have tough fixtures against Lithgow Workies Storm and Parkes United.
