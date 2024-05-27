Council should take note of community's go-kart track concerns | Letter

The future of the go-kart track for Bathurst now appears to be in the hands of the present council.
It does not appear to be going to the NSW Government for approval.
One can only hope the councillors have noticed there were 150 submissions made about the future of the go-kart track; 75 per cent of the submissions were against the development.
A public hearing on March 12 saw 75pc of the speakers making a case against the track.
There are many worrying issues regarding this development.
Noise levels, funding, lack of information and misleading information are all factors to be considered before the councillors vote on a very expensive project.
I feel our rates could be used in a more beneficial way to advance the city of Bathurst.
