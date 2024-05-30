Sydney to Queensland via the Central West, and all on the back of a bike

MOTORCYCLES roared through Bathurst and the Central West on May 26, 2024, and there was a very important reason behind the quick visit.
Christopher and Gail Dunne, along with other riders, departed Sydney earlier that day for The Long Ride.
The biennial event, which was founded by Mr and Mrs Dunne in 2007, is all about raising awareness and money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA).
Rides start in each state and territory, with everyone heading to the same destination.
In 2024, the destination is Port Douglas in Queensland.
The NSW ride started on May 26 in Sydney, with riders making a brief stop in Bathurst that afternoon - as has happened previously - to raise awareness about prostate cancer.
They then continued on to Dubbo, where they planned to spend the night.
The NSW Long Ride will visit other regional and rural communities on the way to Port Douglas, where the contingent will arrive on Saturday, June 1.
Mr Dunne said the ride can be life-changing for both men and women, and not just in regards to cancer.
He said he has met a woman who found the confidence to escape domestic violence after participating in the ride, while others have been able to shake bad habits or repair relationships.
"People who are alcoholics have stopped drinking," he said.
"People who have been away from their families for years, they're getting back with their families, things like that."
Mr Dunne said the ride was initially about the Royal Flying Doctors Service, but it soon changed to be an event about prostate cancer.
"The first one was for the Royal Flying Doctors Service and then I found out along the ride that men had prostate cancer, so we started it with prostate cancer," he said.
"We've been to every state in Australia."
Since its inception, The Long Ride has raised more than $2 million for the PCFA.
If you would like to follow the 2024 ride or help with fundraising, visit www.longrideaustralia.au.
