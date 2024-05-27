Western Advocate
Festival's voices remind us of the value and strength of stories | Letter

By Ingrid Pearson
May 27 2024 - 1:00pm
Author and Charles Sturt University graduate Kylie Needham was part of the Bathurst Writers' and Readers' Festival line-up.
BOUQUETS for Bathurst Regional Council Library and Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre for a great cultural weekend at the Bathurst Writers' and Readers' Festival.

