Festival's voices remind us of the value and strength of stories | Letter

BOUQUETS for Bathurst Regional Council Library and Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre for a great cultural weekend at the Bathurst Writers' and Readers' Festival.
Authors and traditional storytellers provided stimulating, creative, innovative, and great conversations telling their stories, and through interactions with the audience, our own stories emerged.
As the introduction to the session of Unstoppable Stories said: "Stories are magical. They transport us to other worlds, they validate and broaden our individual experiences, they expose us to other ways of thinking."
While some in our community may not agree with content of publications, programs, or literature connected with LGBTIQ+ themes or characters, the freedom to read is important.
Diversity and inclusion make for a vibrant, cohesive, and caring community.
We are blessed to have strong council cultural institutions such as the library, entertainment centre, art gallery and museums in Bathurst.
Let us stand up for these institutions and challenge any naysayers who believe that culture is not important.
"Culture is the lifeblood of a vibrant society, expressed in the many ways we tell our stories, celebrate, remember the past, entertain ourselves, and imagine the future. Our creative expression helps define who we are and helps us see the world through the eyes of others." Ontario Arts Engagement Study (San Francisco: WolfBrown, Sept 2011)
