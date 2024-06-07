Ultimate frisbee hits town for the 17th annual Bathurst Stampede

OVER 400 players from across NSW descended on Learmonth Park recently for two days packed with ultimate frisbee action.
A sprawling 16 fields were set up to accommodate 28 teams playing simultaneously all day Saturday and most of Sunday.
Teams from Orange, Dubbo and the Blue Mountains were in the mix, as well as players travelling from Sydney, Newcastle, Wollongong and Canberra. Bathurst does not currently have its own team for the event.
A brisk, foggy start turned into a clear, sunny day for Saturday's games, played for 70 minutes, or first to 15 points - whichever comes first.
Ultimate frisbee is a non-contact sport, built largely on trust and good sportsmanship, as teams referee the game themselves as they play.
The Western Advocate was there to capture some of the action and caught up with some locals and visitors to the region on the sidelines.
