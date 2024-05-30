Gorgeous family home awaits

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday May 31: 11 Edgell Street, Bathurst:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 11 Edgell Street, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Located in a quiet corner of Edgell Street, this stunning property has been completely renovated in recent years, while still retaining its historical charm.
The home boasts four spacious bedrooms along with original features such as Bathurst Brick walls and polished timber flooring, all complimented by modern additions like designer cladding, an open fire place, and a built in display nook.
Listing agent Mark Dwyer said the home was perfect for all buyers, whether you're an investor, downsizer or part of a multigenerational family. "The craftsmanship throughout is impeccable, with impressive attention to detail, this home is no cookie cutter," he said. "Imagine walking into this cosy, renovated delight, what more could you want?"
As soon as you step into this beautifully renovated home, you will be captivated by the light filled kitchen, which overlooks the inviting outdoor deck. Storage and bench space are a big focus, making the kitchen a budding chef's delight.
The open-plan living and dining areas are bathed in natural sunlight, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
11 Edgell Street offers four spacious bedrooms, the main featuring a stunning ensuite, and all bedrooms having large built-in robes.
The modern main bathroom boasts a luxurious freestanding bathtub, perfect for relaxation, while additional features include a convenient laundry room with plenty of storage and bench space, and an abundance of under-house storage.
Mark said with all of these impressive features, the home was a must see. "Located in a great area, the home also features solar panels, making it the perfect choice," he said. "This home offers a blend of convenience, sustainability and versatility that is sure to impress."
The generously sized 898 square metre yard provides the perfect spot to entertain family and friends around a firepit, and ample space for kids to play and explore, With granny flat potential (STCA), the possibilities are endless.
An bonus feature is the fact that you only have neighbours on one side of the property resulting in plenty of privacy.
Located on a quiet and revered street, just moments from Bathurst's CBD and local amenities such as schools, parks, shops, and sports facilities, 11 Edgell Street ticks all the boxes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.