Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Important decision should ensure continuing power to the people | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
May 30 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Friend Jerry says this is silage making in Ireland on May 17 and he was there to see it happen.
Friend Jerry says this is silage making in Ireland on May 17 and he was there to see it happen.

THE best news for all of us is the Minns State Government's decision to extend the working life of Eraring Power Station by two years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.