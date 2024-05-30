Important decision should ensure continuing power to the people | Rural Notebook

THE best news for all of us is the Minns State Government's decision to extend the working life of Eraring Power Station by two years.
This decision should ensure electricity supply to homes and businesses as the present Federal Government works to make renewable sources capable of meeting demand.
THE recent auction of housing blocks in the new Windy 1100 subdivision on the Orange Road was subdued and is another sign of the slowdown in our economy.
Every local government area in the nation must be feeling the pinch and the quoted answer is always "to curtail the services that council provides".
In the private and farming sector, the toughest decision is always to lay off staff, but is that an option for councils?
For any of us who might be thinking of standing for Bathurst Regional Council, are these your policy priorities?
It is an honour to be elected to a local council, but it is a heavy workload in hours spent reading reports and remuneration works out at about the same as a job at McDonald's (per hour).
THERE is very obvious evidence all around us as our national economy slows further, almost every week.
Trying to not be pessimistic, I like to look for the bright spots as we can all remember the times when the proverbial wolf was at the door.
Every farming family knows how to tighten its belt and there's no doubt that the tough times have made us tougher.
If we have six good friends that we really trust, we must keep them close as our economy continues to tighten.
THE Perthville Development Group will present a Perthville History Night tomorrow, May 31, in the hall at 7pm.
Dr Elizabeth Barrett will discuss the history of "Villette".
Geraldine Sealey will tell about Sir Alan Callaghan and "The Pines" and Michael Irvine will tell the history of "Gestingthorpe".
Philip Brown will present news of the Perthville Cemetery.
This should be a friendly couple of hours with lots of interesting talks of the history of the Perthville village and its surrounds.
Entry by donation.
OUR Bathurst autumn has been really mild: a succession of small frosts that are followed by clear, sunny days around 17 to 19 degrees.
This sort of season has been ideal for sowing crops and pastures and a lot of farms are in pretty good shape as we head into winter.
MUCH of the talk in the lamb industry tells of record numbers of lambs being processed: 6.9 million lambs in the most recent quarter.
In spite of these record numbers, we see the Trade Lamb Indicator staying firm at 660c/kg, export lambs over 30kg selling from $190 to $235 and good trade lambs consistently making from $145 to $185.
Heavy mutton has reached 300c/kg in southern markets, but this must ease as drier weather sends more mutton sheep to markets.
A REPORT from the Dubbo store cattle sale last week tells of weaner steers less than 200kg selling from $340 to $720 and weaner steers at 330kg making $1240.
Meat and Livestock reporters told of the heifer weaner yarding being dominated by Angus and making to $850.
As we walk away from the saleyards, it is time to think of the need to upgrade the sheep and cattle yards and take advantage of the $20,000 tax break that is extended for one more year.
If you plan a new loading ramp for sheep and cattle, please make sure that it has a walkway for humans and that it is fitted on the right-hand side of the ramp.
In the livestock working yards, the best value is often found in the small access gates that are referred to as Man Gates.
WEEK 47 of the Australian wool sales had an offering of 36,000 bales in which there was a clearance of 94 per cent as growers met the market and sold their wool.
By the end of the week, the EMI (Eastern Market Indicator) had moved slightly downwards by 5ac/kg to a new level of 1130ac/kg.
The 19.5mic wools and broader were most affected, losing up to 20ac/kg clean as the week closed.
The three largest Chinese mills were extremely active in the merino combing wools and bought large percentages of these types.
Traders were quiet as they find it hard to get a sale away.
Merino carding types were basically unchanged; however, it must be noted that merino locks have dropped markedly and are very irregular at present.
Crossbreds were basically unchanged for the week.
Week 48 has an early estimated offering of 33,000 bales.
GEORGE only went shopping on rare occasions.
He was at the checkout of a small supermarket and had trouble with his credit card.
"Strip down, facing me, sir," the stern lady operator instructed.
George did just that. After some commotion, he was asked to shop elsewhere in the future.
