Taking time to recognise those who give their time | Mayor's say

VOLUNTEERS play a vital role in our community and it was great to be able to recognise the efforts of just some of our volunteers during Volunteer Week.
Volunteer Week is a national event that provides an opportunity to highlight the important role of volunteers in our community and invites people not currently volunteering to give it a go.
I joined the Bathurst Eisteddfod committee and volunteers for the start of the Bathurst Eisteddfod's 79th year.
Volunteers play an integral role in running the event, which attracts hundreds of competitors annually.
An afternoon tea was an opportunity to thank all those who give their time to support the smooth running of the event each year.
This year's event will run from August 8 through to September 2 and will give performers from across the region a chance to showcase their skills in dance, music, speech and drama.
CONGRATULATIONS to the members of Bathurst District Girl Guides who were recognised at their annual general meeting recently.
Volunteers again play a vital role in the ongoing running of the local Guides unit.
Trained Girl Guides leaders provide opportunities for Girl Guides to learn new skills and grow in confidence by challenging themselves through the Guides program.
In the last year, Guides have participated in a range of activities, including the Australian Jamboree in Ballarat, a MasterChef cooking challenge, learning water safety skills, a sleep-out at Taronga Western Plains Zoo under the stars and taking part in a range of fundraising activities, including a pie drive and Christmas present wrapping.
The Guides are looking forward to the 2025 Jamboree at Mount Warning.
It was a pleasure to be able to recognise a number of members of the Bathurst District Girl Guides for their years of service to the organisation - service that allows the group to continue to thrive and prosper and cultivate Guides leaders of tomorrow.
