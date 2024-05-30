Western Advocate
Taking time to recognise those who give their time | Mayor's say

By Mayor Jess Jennings
May 30 2024 - 11:00am
Councillor Robert Taylor and mayor Jess Jennings joined members of the Bathurst District Girl Guides for their annual general meeting.
VOLUNTEERS play a vital role in our community and it was great to be able to recognise the efforts of just some of our volunteers during Volunteer Week.

