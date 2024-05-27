Allegations knife was pulled during citizens' arrest at Proctor Park

THREE young men have been arrested following an incident at Proctor Park where police allege a knife was pulled and bystanders were threatened.
Police say two young men were riding motorcycles in what is alleged to have been a dangerous manner at around 1.30pm on Saturday, May 25 along Gormans Hill Road, Russell Street and Alpha Street.
One of the riders, an 18-year-old, was carrying a pillion passenger.
Police say the dangerous riding continued at Proctor Park in close proximity to junior and mini football matches at the home of Bathurst District Football.
Eyewitnesses said several attempts were made by bystanders in the area to encourage the riders to move elsewhere, at which point one of the riders was confronted by one of the group.
A spokesperson from police said that, upon this confrontation, the young person is alleged to have produced a knife in a threatening manner.
The police spokesperson said the young person was then arrested during a citizens' arrest, with the help of two off-duty police officers at the scene.
At approximately 1.50pm, all three individuals involved were arrested at the scene, taken to Bathurst Police Station and their bikes were seized, according to police.
As a result, one of the three, an 18-year-old man, has been charged with a string of alleged offences, including driving/riding recklessly, furiously, or speed/manner dangerous, driving unlicensed, unregistered and uninsured.
He will face court on Wednesday, May 29.
The two co-accused will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
Police have urged anybody who witnessed the event, or captured any footage at the scene, to contact Bathurst Police.
