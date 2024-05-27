Community rallies to support Nguyen family

Here is a look at what is making news today.
After living and working in Bathurst for ten years, the Nguyen family is facing deportation to Vietnam.
But, all hope is not lost, thanks to a recent inundation of community support, with a petition supporting the family attracting 13,000 signatures so far. Journalist Alise McIntosh spoke with the family about the overwhelming support they have received in their plight to remain in Australia.
In other news, councillor Kirralee Burke is calling for people to consider their behaviour towards their elected representatives, who at times cop a battering in the course of doing their jobs.
While councillors don't expect to go unchallenged in their opinions or decisions, Cr Burke says any criticism or debate needs to be done in a respectful way. Read what she has to say here.
And in sport, read all about Brad Glasson's 100th first grade Blowes Cup appearance, with journalist Alex Grant speaking to him about his team's heart-stopping success against their biggest rival, Orange Emus, at Endeavour Oval.
Have a great day,
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
