The money's now in hand, so when will you see lined parking rolled out?

DONATIONS from the business community will see lined 60-degree angle parking rolled out across three priority blocks in a matter of weeks.
In April, 2024, it was revealed that Peter Rogers, Graeme Burke and Tony Gullifer were working with Bathurst council to introduce the new way of parking.
The measure, affecting three blocks on Howick, Russell and Keppel streets, will increase the number of available spots by 43 and ideally improve parking consistency, maximising the space available.
Now, $15,000 has been donated to the new Mayor of Bathurst Charitable Fund to enable the work to proceed.
Mr Rogers said the move will benefit businesses across the CBD, which is why he and Mr Gullifer have been championing the cause for 10 years.
"If you talk to any of the small businesses, they say parking is the number one priority and this has got to help," he said.
Mr Gullifer said the council, "to its credit", has created a plan making the lines to 60 degrees, and it will ensure everyone who parks in the CBD will benefit.
As council is not in a financial position to fund the works, he thinks it's important for businesses to chip in if they can and encouraged more to make a donation to the charitable fund.
Additional donations will allow the lined 60-degree angle parking initiative to be rolled out in more parts of the CBD.
"We hope to do all of the blocks, the whole of the CBD, at 60 [degrees]," Mr Rogers said.
The parking plan also has the support of the Bathurst Business Chamber, with president Paul Jones also keen to see the initiative expand across the CBD when money becomes available.
"For the chamber of commerce, parking has been in the top three issues over the last three years and we're happy to see some action and some movement on it, because that's what we've been advocating for," he said.
"We just look forward to line marking, because it just makes parking easier and simple."
Mayor Jess Jennings has welcomed the donations from the business community to get this project off the ground at a time when Bathurst council is facing cash-flow issues.
"This is the first donation, and Peter Rogers is the first donor, to the Mayor of Bathurst Charitable Fund, and I hope it's the sign of bigger and better things to come, not just for CBD infrastructure like this, but in particular the other entities included in this, the library, the museums," he said.
Since the parking idea was endorsed in late April, the council's traffic committee has approved the selected blocks to receive the lined 60-degree angle parking.
The council had to wait for the funds to be received before works could be scheduled, and with the money donated on May 27, that can now occur.
"We hope, and it is slightly weather dependent, but we hope to have those first three blocks, double-sided, done by the end of June," Cr Jennings said.
"It will go into the works schedule as a project to be delivered as of today (May 27), I believe."
He said it was good to see businesses partnering with council to deliver a project for the betterment of Bathurst.
"I really commend the community for getting together and working collaboratively, constructively and positively with council to get what will be a much better result across the CBD," he said.
Like the donors, Cr Jennings also hopes to see the initiative expanded to other blocks of the Bathurst CBD.
"This is really only stage one as far as I'm concerned," he said.
