Photos of those who banded together to give a 'Helping Hand for Huxley'

HEAPS of generous locals piled into Paddy's Hotel on Saturday, May 25 to take part in the 'Helping Hand for Huxley' fundraiser.
Organised by two local blokes, Steve Ellery and Steve Sharwood, the event was all about raising money to help one-year-old Huxley King and his family.
At the beginning of 2024, Huxley was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, affecting the function of his lungs.
Since then, he has been undergoing various treatments.
But he's not out of the woods yet, and the financial constraints for the family continue to mount.
The fundraiser, with the help of two special guests and sporting legends Paul Sironen and Merv Hughes, was a resounding success.
More than $20,000 was raised for the family through ticket sales, auctions and raffle tickets.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some photos of attendees on the day.
