Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Photos of those who banded together to give a 'Helping Hand for Huxley'

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
June 4 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HEAPS of generous locals piled into Paddy's Hotel on Saturday, May 25 to take part in the 'Helping Hand for Huxley' fundraiser.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.