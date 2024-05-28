Earthquake shakes up a Sunday evening in the Central West

A 2.4 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in the Central West.
At about 9am on Tuesday, May 28, Geoscience Australia reported that there had been an earthquake north east of Kandos in the area of Wollemi National Park.
The seismic event occurred at 6.41pm on Sunday, May 26.
Geoscience Australia senior seismologist Jonathan Griffin said it was only a "very small" earthquake.
"We've got it as a magnitude 2.4 earthquake going at about 6.40pm Sunday evening local time," he said.
"It's a fairly remote area ... so we haven't received any reports of anybody feeling it yet, and that's due to it both being a very small earthquake and also occurring in a remote area."
Given the magnitude, Mr Griffin said the earthquake likely would have felt like a "short, sharp jolt" and there might have been a sound similar to thunder or a loud truck that accompanied it.
If anyone thinks they might have felt something, they can report it through the Geoscience Australia website.
Mr Griffin said the reporting mechanism is an important tool for the agency.
"We really appreciate it if people lodge their felt reports," he said.
"We maintain a national network of seismometers; we've got about 100 across the continent.
"They do things at a national scale, but having people at that local scale tell us exactly what they felt and where they were, that's really helpful for us to building up a better picture of what's happened, particularly for the smaller events."
