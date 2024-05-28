A flood of memories about how the trains handled high water | Letter

RE: Continuing saga of creek flooding (Western Advocate, May 27, p2).
I joined the railway in June 1971.
The photo shows a steam engine ploughing through the flooded railway at Orton Park.
When diesel-isation came onto the western rail line, this became a lot different than a steam engine.
When a potential flood was coming, the signalman at Bathurst West signal box conferred with the assistant stationmaster at Georges Plains.
Their plan was to contact the assistant stationmaster at the Bathurst Station. At this stage, all goods and passenger trains were stopped at Bathurst and Georges Plains.
Georges could hold two trains, plus, if it was small enough, the assistant stationmaster could put it in the good shed road.
The assistant stationmaster at Bathurst would send the call boy to get the ganger and his mate to run the length to see how safe the line was.
On arrival at Georges Plains, he would report his findings. The assistant stationmaster would then talk to the man on the wall called control and tell him the situation. The control officer ran the train movements.
If the ganger said that the line was too dangerous, then all trains were stopped.
The diesel engines could not handle any water over three inches due to the traction motors.
