Where to from here for the Bathurst housing market? | Letter

RE: Housing prices.
Things have certainly changed in the Bathurst housing market since the pandemic.
It was very rare for a dwelling to be priced over $1 million.
Today, some 30 per cent of houses are priced between $1 million and $2 million. Those sited on small acreage are priced even higher.
A possible reason for the lack of interest in the recently released Bathurst Regional Council subdivision could be the small block size with a view to keeping the pricing at a reasonable level.
The housing future for Bathurst will depend upon the continued availability of land and the provision of completed infrastructure as well as the suitable redevelopment of inner city sites to retain its heritage.
One major problem facing the city will be an assured supply of water, along with the necessary infrastructure to cope with increased traffic and adequate parking within the CBD precinct.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.