'There's something about Bathurst': Cassar-Daley is back for latest tour

A FEW years back, Troy Cassar-Daley and his mate Ian Moss came to Bathurst to perform a country music gig. And, a few years before that, Mr Cassar-Daley came to town for a show with his daughter in tow.
Now, he's coming back again.
This time, he's performing alongside the brewing talent of one of the best and brightest in the country music scene, and she just happens to be Bathurst born and bred - Tameka Kennedy.
On Saturday, June 14, Mr Cassar-Daley will be performing his new tour for local audiences - Between the Fires - with Ms Kennedy joining the fun.
There, Mr Cassar-Daley will be performing six of his newest songs, which will be sprinkled throughout his greatest hits, and accompanied by the stories behind each track.
Coming back to our town is something that Mr Cassar-Daley said he was "very, very excited about."
"There's something about Bathurst that just pulls me in," the ARIA award winner said.
This time, one of the things he is most looking forward to is being able to share the stage with an upcoming star.
Mr Cassar-Daley first discovered the talent of Ms Kennedy after his daughter highlighted it during a trip to Australia's country music capital - Tamworth.
"I realised that she had this work ethic that I've never seen before in a young musician and it blew me away when I saw her play as well," he said.
"So, we got her up on stage at Tamworth as well and she played the hell out this guitar ... and she's amazing, she's a great guitar player. This chick can really bloody rip it, you know."
Now, she will be opening the show, and the duo will be performing alongside each other during the middle of the set.
There's another element of Bathurst that audiences can look forward to, and it's a song that Mr Cassar-Daley wrote based on local legend, and Wiradyuri warrior.
"There's lots of exciting things in this show that I'm really hanging to actually share with people as well, in particular a song about an old legend around that area called 'Windradyne'," he said.
"It's on the new record and I can't wait to play that song for people down there because it's a big part of Bathurst's history."
Being a proud Indigenous man, Mr Cassar-Daley said he often takes inspiration from the land when it comes to writing new music.
And the land of Bathurst is something that he loves. It's just one of the reasons he is eagerly awaiting his return to our town.
"The town itself is very, very welcoming, and that's what I feel is really special about it, and that's why I love going back," he said.
"The people bring me back, and you can't really come up with a better excuse than the people who make you feel really welcome.
"When a town is like that, and it affects you, it makes you want to come back and share the love."
Tickets for the event are available for purchase online, through the Bathurst RSL website, or can be purchased via walk-ins to the local branch.
