Let's hope for calm debate, not spin cycle

PLANS - very early ones, admittedly - for a wind farm in the Sunny Corner State Forest are likely to open a new front in the ongoing renewable energy project battles in the Bathurst region.
"Battles" might sound overly emotive, but things have been pretty heated in this area in the past few years as angry locals (often those living close to the proposed projects) have opposed solar farms on Eleven Mile Drive and at Glanmire and a pumped hydro development near Yetholme.
Just this week, there were concerns about what damage might be done to the avenue of World War One memorial trees at O'Connell if giant wind turbines are transported through the village on the way to a proposed wind farm south of Oberon.
The question was asked (not unreasonably) about whether damage would be allowed to concrete war memorials in Sydney or Canberra if wind turbines had to be transported through those cities.
So what - if anything - have we learnt from the debate about renewables projects in this region in recent years?
The first thing is that these proposals are never going to be universally loved or supported no matter where they are sited and no matter how much the company behind them is convinced of their merits.
One man's elegantly spinning turbine is another man's industrial eyesore.
The second thing is that the companies proposing these big projects have to commit to true, genuine interaction with the community, no matter how difficult it might be.
Some - but not all - of the scepticism about these energy projects can be traced to the idea that a company with no links to the region is trying to muscle in and make some money.
The only way to counter that perception is be open and honest - and that doesn't just mean the occasional newsletter, but question and answer sessions, information events that are open to the public, making spokespeople available locally.
The third thing is that a hostile critic of any of these projects will not win one person to their cause.
Shouting and shaking fists at proposed solar or wind farms in the Bathurst region won't make them go away. It might make the critic feel better temporarily, but it will not convince the undecided to join the fight.
There's been enough shouting about these projects popping up on all sides of Bathurst.
What we need is unemotional, considered debate. As this Sunny Corner Wind Farm joins the list of proposals, let's hope that's the sort of debate we get.
