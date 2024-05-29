Loved ones come from all over to surprise Kathryn for her 60th birthday

KATHRYN Duke got quite the surprise when she walked into the Barracks Room of The Greens on William on May 25, 2024.
Her family had arranged a party for her 60th birthday, which fell on May 26, and she was surprised to see just how many faces were there to celebrate her milestone.
Importantly, there were her two children, Therese Duke and Joseph Corby, and her three grandchildren, Kyan Roberts, Orin Saunders and Auralia Heuston.
But many other friends and relatives filled the room, some of them travelling from as far away as Lithgow, Sydney, Canberra and Gosford to be there for the occasion.
Memories from the night could be preserved thanks to a Polaroid camera and book, where the guests could leave photos and write loving messages for Ms Duke to look back on in the years ahead.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow was there on the night to capture the event.
Scroll through the photos above to see who joined in the birthday celebrations.
