'They don't treat me like an old fogey': Oberon station stalwart notches up 60 years

"A KEY part in every incident he attends."
That's how an Oberon Fire Station stalwart has been described as he notches up 60 years of continuous service with Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW).
Peter Ryan's decades of service were marked when a barbecue was held at the station recently that was attended by Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell and Assistant Commissioner - Regional Operations Cheryl Steer.
Mr Ryan was awarded a second gold clasp to the NSW Fire Brigade's long service and good conduct medal, as well as an "acknowledgement of service" certificate.
Commissioner Fewtrell expressed his gratitude for Mr Ryan's dedication to FRNSW and Oberon.
"Peter is still a key part in every incident he attends," Commissioner Fewtrell said.
"Always the quiet achiever, things just happen when Peter is on the fireground.
"His knowledge of firefighting operations is only surpassed by his knowledge of the town and its people."
It wasn't until the 1980s that advancements such as breathing apparatus, radio communications, safer uniforms and mobile phones were introduced.
Mr Ryan recalls these developments as the biggest changes he's seen in his time.
"Now, what's likely to happen in the next 60 years ... that's hard to say," he said.
Despite the gap in age and experience at the station, Mr Ryan said his fellow firefighters have always treated him with respect.
"They don't treat me like an old fogey or anything like that.
"We get on well together and it's always been a great crew to work with.
"The things I've enjoyed most about the job is the camaraderie of the people I work with.
"It's so important, in any situation, to work as a team and get on well together."
Assistant Commissioner Steer also congratulated Mr Ryan on such a significant milestone.
"Very few people get the opportunity to celebrate six decades of service, let alone with the same organisation ... this is a very special occasion," she said.
"I think it speaks volumes of Peter's respectful and humble character that on the day of his anniversary, he was at the station mowing the lawn."
