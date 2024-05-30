Let's work together to keep tragedy off our roads | State politics

THIS Friday, May 31 is Fatality Free Friday, where everyone is encouraged to pay special attention on our roads.
As one of Australia's largest national community-based road safety programs, the day is all about making a conscious effort to go one day without a death on the road, so that we may aim to achieve this each and every day.
So far, 2024 has seen 143 road deaths. That's 20 more deaths than this time last year.
Road safety is everyone's responsibility and only by working together can we reach a target of zero road deaths.
Road fatalities and incidents take a huge toll on society - from the families involved to the first responders who attend accidents and the services and programs associated with reducing lives lost.
I'm asking you to be the motorist who obeys the road rules and drives to the conditions, not the motorist who drives recklessly and kills someone.
I'M looking forward to the NSW Parliament heading to Bathurst this week.
It's a chance for members of the community to take part in a free community workshop.
From how laws are made, to committee inquiries into issues affecting communities across the state, learn the surprising ins-and-outs of parliament from the very people who keep the wheels turning at the Legislative Council.
It's a chance for any interested members of the public to see democracy at work up close in one of a series of regional roadshows.
A free community workshop will be held today (Thursday, May 30) at the Mount Panorama pit complex, so join in and have your say on democracy, representation and participation in NSW.
The event is part of a host of exciting events throughout 2024 to celebrate the bicentenary of the NSW Legislative Council - Australia's oldest legislative body, also known as NSW Parliament's Upper House.
Regional roadshow venues include Lismore, Port Macquarie, Armidale, Bathurst, Batemans Bay and Wagga Wagga.
