Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

St Pat's looking at ground options as rain threatens fixtures again

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated May 29 2024 - 9:35am, first published May 28 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WITH up to 20 millimetres of rain predicted on Friday in Bathurst there's no ignoring the elephant in the room: Will St Pat's be able to host a rain-affected Peter McDonald Premiership match the following day?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.