From meeting people to sharing skills, there's so much value in volunteering | Interagency

THE Neighbourhood Centre has just celebrated National Volunteers Week, but we recognise and celebrate our volunteer team every day.
They help us to support inclusive and strong communities.
Volunteering has a meaningful, positive impact on our community. But the benefits to volunteers can be just as valuable. As a volunteer you can:
The Neighbourhood Centre offers a range of services for the community and our volunteer team assists us in doing this. We have many volunteer positions, which include:
We welcome inquiries from people who are interested in volunteering.
For more information, please contact The Neighbourhood Centre on 6332 4866, call in at 96 Russell Street, Bathurst (or 12 Ross Street, Oberon) or check our Facebook page.
