Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Western Advocate app browse

From meeting people to sharing skills, there's so much value in volunteering | Interagency

Updated May 30 2024 - 5:37pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From meeting people to sharing skills, there's so much value in volunteering | Interagency
From meeting people to sharing skills, there's so much value in volunteering | Interagency

Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.