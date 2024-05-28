When will new CBD lined parking roll out?

Here's a look at what is making news today.
Been wondering how close we are to seeing 60-degree angle parking rolled out across three previously identified priority blocks in the CBD?
We've got news on a timeline for the project and why its backers believe it will make such a difference to the business community in the centre of town.
As well, an SES volunteer tells the story of the day she used her skills to prevent a tragedy - and why she would encourage others to give their time to help those in a moment of need.
And in sport, read about why coach Jesse Wright has described her Bathurst City side's defence in the women's Central West Premier League Hockey competition as "a brick wall at the moment".
Have a great day,
Matt Watson, deputy editor
