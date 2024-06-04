'It will help immensely:' Phenomenal funds raised at Helping Hand for Huxley

WHEN one-year-old Huxley King was first diagnosed with cancer in early 2024, his mother Alisha Francis could have never imagined the generosity of strangers.
Creating a GoFundMe page in early February, within the first few weeks of its operation, more than $20,000 had been raised to go towards the medical care of Huxley.
But with his treatment ongoing and the medical bills continuing to mount, the family were in dire need of more support.
This is why two Bathurst blokes decided to roll up their sleeves and see what they could do to help out.
Steve Ellery and Steve Sharwood organised the 'Helping Hand for Huxley' fundraiser.
Hosted at Paddy's Hotel on Saturday, May 25, hundreds of people attended the event, including baby Huxley himself, along with his mum, Ms Francis, and his dad Brendan King.
"It went really well, heaps of people came; heaps of people that I didn't know, just people from the Bathurst community, which was really, really good," Ms Francis said.
"I'm so grateful that Bathurst has pulled together and helped us, because I never imagined that strangers would come together and help us the way that they have."
Though the final figure is yet to be tallied, it's been confirmed that upwards of $22,000 was raised from the event.
This money will be a tremendous help to the family, especially considering they have recently welcomed a baby girl, Lainey King, into the world.
"It will help us immensely," Ms Francis said.
"It will help Brendan stay off work for so much longer to be able to support us, because our rent is over $600 a week."
On the day, funds were raised via ticket sales to the event, raffles, item auctions, and donations made directly to the GoFundMe page.
The Red Tops Football Club made a significant cash donation on the day, as did Ryan's Drilling and Civil.
And special guests, sporting legends Paul Sironen and Merv Hughes certainly added an extra element of excitement to the event.
"Merv boosted the sales a little bit," event co-organiser Steve Sharwood said.
But, despite the phenomenal funds raised, Mr Sharwood said the best part of the day was seeing just how supportive the Bathurst locals can be.
"The best thing that came out of it was just the positivity and the sense of community," he said.
"It's the joint, collective atmosphere of everyone just thinking about the little fella, and what that does is immeasurable. It's a bit ethereal that sort of stuff."
With so many people now in Huxley's corner, Mr Sharwood said that he hoped that this positivity would radiate into other areas of life for the family.
And it's needed now more than ever, as Huxley is coming to the end of his treatments.
Having finished chemotherapy and radiation therapy, the cancerous tumours in his lungs seem to have decreased in size. But he's not out of the woods yet.
A tumour in his neck is yet to shrink, and as a result, Huxley has started a new medication trial.
It is hoped that at the end of this trial, that these tumours will become operable.
In the meantime, the family will be heading to Queensland for a holiday, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
There, they will be headed to the beach, theme parks, the Australia Zoo and Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary for some much needed time away from the stressors of everyday life.
