'Real questions' about whether alleged murderer can be tied to scene, defence says

"REAL questions" remain about whether an accused murderer can be tied to a crime scene, according to the defence counsel in a Bathurst Supreme Court trial.
The jury was also asked to consider the credibility of the witnesses as day two (May 28, 2024) of the murder trial in the Bathurst Courthouse unfolded.
Stephen Shane Greenfield, who is accused of murdering 68-year-old Reginald Mullaly between September 16 and 21, 2015 in Bathurst, has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Mr Mullaly was found dead under the Denison Bridge by two walkers at about 10am on September 20, 2015.
It was later discovered that he was stabbed nine times, with the fatal blow to his heart.
WHILE addressing the jury, barrister Ian Nash listed a number of areas of dispute for the defence, with the "fundamental" one being that there is, in their view, "nothing that points in my client's direction" from the crime scene.
"Nothing supports my client's direct involvement or responsibility for the death of Mr Mullaly," Mr Nash said.
"There is uncertainty with when Mr Mullaly was last seen alive, where he was when the fatal wounds were inflicted, but most important and obviously, that my client was there.
"It will be very much in dispute that when you come to look at the particulars that you would be satisfied anything he said was actually from knowledge of him being there. We say you will have real questions about that."
With the Crown to call two witnesses who claim to have had conversations with Greenfield in the days prior to Mr Mullaly's body being found, Mr Nash said it is "very much" in dispute that those things were ever said.
Greenfield is alleged to have said before September 20 that "there's going to be an old man found stabbed to death under the bridge" and that "he was stabbed 13 times".
The jury was also told Greenfield was released from Bloomfield Hospital on September 16 after being treated for mental health conditions, which Mr Nash expects will become an "important" factor.
"You're going to hear things in this trial about the way people live, the way they conduct themselves, the drugs they take and the problems with the law they have," Mr Nash said.
"Please consider carefully the evidence you hear about who those people are ... and when they might have obtained knowledge themselves about the death of Mr Mullaly from other sources or directly.
"My client and [the witnesses] were consuming drugs ... you might think in significant quantities. A matter for you will be how the evidence you hear about that ... might have an effect on their memories about what things they [witnesses] heard or saw."
What won't be disputed by the defence, according to Mr Nash, among other factors, is that Greenfield went to a home in South Bathurst on September 20 and "said something to the effect of 'I've killed someone'" and that he was "in a panicked, perhaps irrational, confused state".
"What we ask you to do is listen very carefully to all of the things [this witness] said in those moments after he arrived. Consider how it fits in the circumstances of Mr Mullaly's body being found, whether they add up, and what my client might have heard before he turned up that afternoon," Mr Nash said.
"You're going to hear about a very tragic event, a shocking event perhaps, that occurred to an elderly, vulnerable man. But you don't decide this case on feelings, you decide it on evidence."
FRIENDS of Mr Mullaly, who referred to him in their statements as "Reggie", wrote in a statement read to the court by Crown prosecutor Giles Tabuteau of their weekly routine with him, which would involve drinking in a park as he fed the birds.
The two Bathurst locals - who have since died - mentioned in their written statements they had not seen Mr Mullaly for a number of days before his death, describing it as "unusual".
They then both wrote of going to his makeshift shelter under the old Denison Bridge.
"At first I saw what I thought was a bundle of clothes. I got closer and saw his face ... I felt him, I could tell he was dead," the woman wrote.
"As far as I know, 'Reg' didn't have any serious problems with anyone; most people in town tried to help him," the man's statement read.
The jury then heard the couple went and told a nearby police officer, Senior Constable Ian Stibbard, who has since retired from the police force.
While giving evidence to the court, Mr Stibbard said he saw Mr Mullaly lying on the ground covered in a thick jacket before he came to the conclusion he was dead, and called for assistance.
A cut above Mr Mullaly's left eyebrow and nose, along with larvae and maggots covering his neck and face, were described by crime scene officer Cameron Wells, also retired, in a written statement that was presented to the court.
Mr Wells mentioned in his statement seeing a loaf of bread, lighters, serviettes, a radio and batteries strung throughout Mr Mullaly's shelter, which was surrounded by several "poor quality" shoe prints.
CRIME scene officer Matthew Simcock appeared by audio-visual link from Tamworth Police Station to give evidence of a search he partook at the Currawong Street home in South Bathurst where Greenfield went on September 20.
The jury heard through Mr Simcock and the use of photos that a 'Rambo III' knife, bolt cutters, work boots and a bottle of bleach were found at the address.
JUSTICE Richard Cavanagh adjourned proceedings to resume on May 29, 2024 at 10am.
