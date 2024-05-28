Have you seen Raymond Wilson? Missing man last seen at retirement home

POLICE are appealing for assistance to locate a missing man, with series concerns held for his welfare.
Raymond Wilson, 84, was last seen at a retirement home on Ilumba Way, Kelso, at about 3.45pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
When he was unable to be located, officers attached to Chifley Police District were notified of his disappearance and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and the man's family hold serious concerns for his welfare as he lives with dementia.
Mr Wilson is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, of slim build, and with white hair.
He is known to frequent shops in the Bathurst area.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call Bathurst Police Station on 6332 8699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Information should be provided to the police directly, and not via any of the NSW Police social media pages.
