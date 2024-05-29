Wettest on record?: Rainfall for May already above average, more on the way

BATHURST has already experienced a wetter May than usual, and with a few days of the month still to go, there's more on the way.
With the average amount of rainfall for May being 41.3 millimetres, Bathurst has already gauged 44.2mm and there's a chance another 25mm will fall over the final two days of the month.
However, even if the predicted amount falls and Bathurst totals around 70mm for the month, it will still be below the wettest May on record, which was 115mm in 1995.
Nonetheless, residents can expect to need their umbrellas from Thursday, May 30, through to Sunday, June 2, as the city could potentially receive up to 45mm of rain, according to Weatherzone.
The wet weather is predicted to begin on Thursday, but the significant rainfall is forecast for Friday, with a 90 per cent chance of rain and the possibility of up to 20mm falling in the city.
The high chance of rain is forecast to continue over the weekend, with a potential of up to 20mm predicted to fall over the two days.
