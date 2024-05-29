Understrength competition leaders can't hold off challengers

With three of their regular players out it was always going to be tough for the leaders of this year's autumn competition, which paved the way for 'Slugger' Bullock to play his golden trump card.
Slugger instructed his players to strike while the iron was hot and that they did, producing that champagne tennis to bring down the leaders in stylish fashion eight sets to two.
The star players in this match were no doubt Rob Mack and Harry Dang from the winning side.
Mack was in brilliant form, carving up his opponents as his big serve and his cannonball forehand did the damage in his 6-3, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 sets wins.
Dang had his opponents in panic mode with his consistent style of tennis being his main weapon in his 6-1, 6-0, 6-3, 6-3 sets wins.
New kid on the block Markus Matiszik was full of running, playing some very smart tennis in his 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 sets wins.
Matiszik is the dark horse player to watch out for come finals time.
Captain Slugger Bullock was in cruise control in his 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 sets wins.
The second match saw Curtis James Booth's side of Jason Molkentin, Sarah Tree and Toko Tari defeat Leo Meares side of Bryan Reiri, Percy Raveneau and Jim Geyer seven sets to three.
The star players in this match were no doubt Tree and Tari, who between them won all their four sets 6-0, 6-0, 7-6, 7-6, 6-3, 6-1, respectively.
Tree has been most impressive winning her last eight sets in a row and is looming as a real threat come finals time.
Well folks it's hotting up at the biggest little club in the west.
So until we meet again it's Slugger signing off. Good Hitting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.