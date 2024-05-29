Bathurst clubs hold finals of championship triples and fours

Saturday May 25
On a very Overcast Autumn afternoon, 26 City club bowlers formed One game of the Clubs' Triples Final, 2 games of Social Pairs games and 2 games of Social Triples games.
Game No. 1: 2024 Bathurst City Bowling Clubs' Triples Final Championship
By beginning very well Skip. Garry Hotham, Chris. Stafford and Anthony Morrissey were leading by 15 shots to 3 shots after the 9th end over Skip. John Archer, Ray Fitzalan and Luke Dobbie. Team Hotham then took control of the game leading 30 shots to 9 shots after the 17th end against Team Archer,who scored 2 shots, but were comprehensively defeated by Team Hotham, 30 shots to 11 shots after the 19th end.
Congratulations to Garry, Christopher and Anthony on their Magnificent win. (Maybe the changing of the guards, up top?) and Commiserations to John, Ray and Luke.
Game No.2: In this game, Skip. Denis Oxley, Flint Armstrong and Grant Brunton scored 12 x One shot, 2 x 2 shots and 1 x 4 shots.Totaling 20 shots. against Skip. John Bolwell, Bruce Rich and Robert Keady, who scored 3 x 1 shot and 3 x 3 shots. Totaling 12 shots. Team Oxley defeated Team Bolwell by 20 shots to 12 shots after the 21st end.
Game No.3: By scoring a great 6 shots on the 6th end, Skip. Norm.Hayes, Ian Schofield and John Fulton, ( Welcome back to the City, John,after your long break from Bowling.) were leading by 13 shots to 4 shots over Skip. Kevin Miller, Phillip Murray and Barry McPherson. Then, Team Hayes led by 29 shots to 14 shots after the 16th end over Team Miller. Both teams each scored 4 shots with Team Hayes successful 33 shots to 18 shots over Team Miller, after the 20th end.
Game No.4: Congratulations to Skip. Neville Townsend and Annette McPherson, by leading our Champion Bowler of Yesteryears, Phillip Gray and Margaret Miller by 2 shots to One shot after the 2nd end. Then Phillip with our ever consistent Lead Bowler Margaret Miller gave a Wonderful exhibition of Lawn Bowling and were winners 34 shots to 7 shots over Neville and Annette after 21 ends.
Game No. 5: In this Singles Game, after the 7th end, Skip. Joe Young and Paul Rodenhuis led 9 shots to 2 shots over Skip.Ian Shaw and Brian Burke, who were just down 14 shots to 16 shots after the 15th end. Then, Joe and Paul by scoring 9 shots to 3 shots won 25 shots to 17 shots over Ian and Brian after the 21st end.
Zone 4 NSW Seniors Inter - Zone Representative Play - Off Event at Dundas
Our Congratulations to our Most popular Club bowler, Ray Fitzalan on being selected to Represent our Zone 4 at the above Event at Dundas.
The Zone 4 Team is as Follows:
Lead: Ray Fitzalan. ( Bathurst City.) 2nd: Peter Mead. ( Grenfell.) 3rd: Steve Galvin. ( Grenfell.) Skip: Mark Fitzalan. ( Nyngan.)
Best wishes to you, Ray and your Zone 4 Teammates.
By the Bowling Shark
This week saw the first round of the Mixed Fours with some upsets along the way. You would think the cold starts would have slowed the participation rate a bit but not at the Majellan. This is how the week rolled:
Tuesday 21 May 2024
Rink nine: Ron Hollebone, Greg Hallett and Allan Clark drew level on the 10th (11 all) against Terry Clark, Gary Cameron and Darryl Shurmer. Team Clark pulled level again on the 14th ( 14 all). From there Team Shurmer took charge and got the win 20-16.
Rink ten: Glen Carter, Mick Burke and Brian Hope were 7 all after 8 ends of play against Geoffe Thorne, Russ McPherson and Peter Hope. The match was close throughout the remainder of the ends played with Team (Peter) Hope taking the chocolates 22-14.
Rink eleven: Robert Raithby, Peter Zylstra and Max Elms opened up the match against Terry Chifley, Shaun Elphick and Tim Pickstone. Team Elms struggled from the 4th end to get off 5 points for 7 ends allowing Team Pickstone to get the win 28-15.
Rink twelve: Ross Dransfield, Ray Minogue and Jim Russell were level on the 4th (5 all), 11th (12 all) and again on the 16 th (15 all) against Dick Graham, John Mackey and Noel Witney. Team Russell dropped a 7 point end on the 18 th allowing Team Witney the win, 25-19.
Rink thirteen: Jake Shurmer, Ted Parker and Kevin Miller were 6 all after 9 ends of play against Darryl Howard, Jim Clark and Peter Drew. The scores were level again on the 17th (12 all) with Team Miller getting the win 15-14.
Saturday 25 May 2024
Rink one: John Mackey, Dennis Harvey and Mick Sewell made mince meat of the opposition from the start with the opposition of Bill Mackey, Gary Cameron and Dave Josh taking the punishment. Team Sewell was 34-2 in front by the 16 th and got the win 35-8 in the end.
Round one - Mixed Fours Championship
Rink two: Jeff Adams, Shaun Elphick, Robyn Stenhouse and Robyn Adams had the lead up to the 12th end against Louise Francis, Ray Miller, Dawn Howarth and Paul Francis who levelled the match on the 13 th (10 all). From there it was oneway traffic for Team Adams who won 19-14.
Rink three: Jodie James, Terry James, Jo Café and Glen Urza were 4 all after 4 ends against Ron Hollebone, Jocelyn Ballard, Leonie McGarry and Tiger Smith. Team Urza held the lead from there to the end to win 21-17.
Rink four: Beryl Flanagan, Val Zylstra, Peter Zylstra and Hugh Brennan were in a battle against Ted Parker, Mel Parker, Merle Stephens and Craig Bush. The scores were level on the 3rd (3 all), 9th (9 all), 12th (12 all), 16th (14 all) and again on the 20th (20 all). Team Brennan prevailed in the end winning 21-20.
Rink five: Pauline Clark, Sue Murray, Allan Clark and Trevor Sharpham had a 12-4 lead by the 10 th against Deb Cox, Kerry Lucas, Greg Hallett and Darryl Shurmer. Team Sharpham held on to win by 11 shots, 22-11.
Social Games:
Rink six: Terry Clark, Glen Carter and Tim Pickstone were behind from the opening end against George Ballard, Max Elms and Mick Foxall. Team Foxall held the lead and got the schooner at the end to win 20-12.
Rink seven: Kevin Dwyer, Darryl Howard and Noel Witney had the lead only briefly against Bill Dawson, Ron Hogan and Danny Rochfort. Team Witney levelled the score on the 6th (6 all) but that didn't help going down 26-16.
Sunday 26 May 2024 - Mixed Fours - Semi Final
Rink two: Pauline Clark, Sue Murray, Allan Clark and Trevor Sharpham were down 9-3 by the 5th end against Beryl Flanagan, Val Zylstra, Peter Zylstra and Hugh Brennan. From there the wheels fell of for Team Brennan who lost the match 26-17.
Rink four: Jodie James, Jo Café, Terry James and Glen Urza were 8 all after 12 ends against Jeff Adams, Shaun Elphick, Robyn Stenhouse and Robyn Adams. Team Urza was lucky in the end to get the win, with a 19-17 scoreline.
This wraps up another great week at the Majellan, so until next week be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.