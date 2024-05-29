Bathurst clubs hold finals of championship triples and fours

Game No.3: By scoring a great 6 shots on the 6th end, Skip. Norm.Hayes, Ian Schofield and John Fulton, ( Welcome back to the City, John,after your long break from Bowling.) were leading by 13 shots to 4 shots over Skip. Kevin Miller, Phillip Murray and Barry McPherson. Then, Team Hayes led by 29 shots to 14 shots after the 16th end over Team Miller. Both teams each scored 4 shots with Team Hayes successful 33 shots to 18 shots over Team Miller, after the 20th end.