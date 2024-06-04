Does wellness float your boat? Zenspa's new service could be perfect for you

WISH you could let your stresses, aches and pains just float away? Well Bathurst, now you can.
And while a form of wellness that has been around for decades - you may have heard it mentioned on a Joe Rogan podcast, The Simpsons or Big Bang Theory - Zenspa's float tank is a new addition to Bathurst.
Owner of the local day spa Mel Bone said offering a float tank to her clients is something that's been part of her business plan for a number of years, and seeing her vision come to fruition is very exciting.
And, being one of only two float tanks available in the Central West, it's an offering Ms Bone hopes to see become very popular.
"There's definitely so many whole body benefits, whether that's the muscles, the mind, the respiratory and nervous systems, there's some really incredible benefits to float therapy," she said.
"We've got clients who purely want to use it for relaxation, some who go to a chiropractor or physio and need some additional rehabilitation, clients who have regular gym sessions and use it for muscle recovery, or clients who have stressful daily lives and just want to turn their brains off for an hour."
Ms Bone said float therapy is also registered through the NDIS, and while Zenspa isn't an NDIS provider she is more than happy for clients to enquire about the service through their case managers.
Since advertising the arrival of the float tank, Ms Bone said there's been two frequently asked questions.
Firstly, "I suffer from claustrophobia, can I still float?" and secondly, "I'm pregnant, can I still float?".
Ms Bone said the answer to both is yes.
For those concerned about feeling claustrophobic, anyone floating has full control over opening and closing the lid during the float, and there's also a light inside the tank that can be turned on and off by the client.
And for ladies eager to give the float a go during their pregnancy, they needn't worry as there's many benefits floating provides women carrying the extra load of a baby.
"Basically, with the tank there is a lid that you are in complete control of ... and we find most clients who leave it open, after about 10 to 15 minutes they close it," Ms Bone said.
"It's also really beneficial for pregnant clients because the body is changing so much during pregnancy and putting strain on other muscles.
"When you hop into the water you are completely suspended and weightless, so that takes off a lot of stress that the body is under."
While Zenspa has been taking bookings for the float tank since it was installed and staff had completed their specialised training, an official launch will be held on June 15.
Anyone interested in finding out more about the float tank and how it works is welcome to head down to Zenspa from 3pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.