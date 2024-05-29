Missing Bathurst man found safe and well after police appeal

NSW Police have provided a positive update on the story of a man with dementia who had gone missing in the Bathurst area.
It was reported on Tuesday, May 28 that an 84-year-old man was missing after last being seen at a retirement home in Illumba Way, Kelso at around 3.45pm that afternoon.
There were serious concerns for his welfare, as he is living with dementia.
He has now been located, with NSW Police reporting mid-morning on Wednesday, May 29 that the elderly man had been found safe and well.
"Police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance," NSW Police said via Facebook.
