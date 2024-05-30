Grab a snag, make a donation and help the lives of kids with kidney disease

THE GIRLS are all 'go' ahead of an annual charity car rally, with some new faces joining the mission to support kids with kidney disease.
Local ladies Rosina Cardaklija and Carmel Mifsud will be hitting the road for the 19th year, taking part in the Kidney Kar Rally.
And, with the two major sponsors being local businesses run by females, Danielle Ballinger from Ballinger Transport and Tina Rheinberger from Impact Petroleum Solutions, the Sister Act team is truly living up to its name.
But, there are still multiple other businesses putting their hand up to support the cause, including South Bathurst Metro Service Station, which will be holding a sausage sizzle on May 31 to help raise funds.
Owner Ramu Metpally knows Ms Rheinberger from Impact Petroleum well, as she provides the station with all its pump needs.
So, when she mentioned the initiative and asked if he could help, Mr Metpally was more than happy to do so.
"When I spoke to Tina [Rheinberger] she asked is there any chance you could sell raffle tickets, and I said why don't we do a barbecue fundraiser," Mr Metpally said.
"So hopefully all of the people in the area come on Friday and support us."
The Kidney Kar Rally is something very close to Ms Rheinberger's heart, as she is living with kidney disease.
She said knowing what she has endured, the thought of young kids going through the same thing breaks her heart. So she's happy to do anything she can to help and to provide support.
"When I met these ladies at a Bunnings barbecue, I was interested in helping support the Kidney Foundation through the fact that I have kidney disease," Ms Rheinberger said.
"I was also interested in their story and the fact that it's an all-girl car team and my business is a woman's business in a man's world, so I really came on board to support the girls in what they're doing which is [car] rallying in a guy's world as well.
"So I thought what a fantastic way for me to support the girls and support something that's dear to me."
The free sausage sizzle will run from 10am-2pm on Friday, May 31, and customers are encouraged to donate whatever amount they can to the donation box.
While there'll be no price tag on the sausages sizzle, Mr Metpally said some of his suppliers have provided drinks at no cost, and he will be selling them for a few dollars each and donating that money to the fundraiser as well.
Anyone interested in donating but who can't attend the sausage sizzle can visit the Sister Act's fundraising page and make a donation.
