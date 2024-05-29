First Bathurst, now Lithgow lotto winners share $13m in syndicate win

IT WAS just a few days ago when one Bathurst man found out his life would change forever, after winning just over $100,000 from a lucky Lotto win.
On Friday, May 24, the man finally got the call to say that his ticket, purchased from the Keppel Street Newsagency, was indeed a winner.
And now, it's lucky Lithgow with a large Lotto win.
But, a few winners have been yet to discover their glory, and locals are now being urged to check their tickets after 15 members of a local lottery syndicate won $13.3 million in the May 28, 2024 draw.
The winning lottery tickets were purchased at Top End Newsagency on Main Street.
There were 15 players as part of the Top End store syndicate, dubbed 'Kingdom Cash', which held one of the three division one winning entries nationally.
The syndicate's system entry also scored division three seven times, bolstering the group's total win to $13,360,011, leaving each of the 15 syndicate members $890,667 richer.
Top End Newsagency owners Vinh Huynh and Dien Nguyen said they couldn't hide their delight that another huge win had landed in their outlet.
The last time the newsagent sold a division one winning entry was in 2018, which was a $35 million Oz Lotto prize.
"So this is the second time our store has sold an Oz Lotto division one winning ticket," Mr Huynh said.
"It's the nicest surprise ever. Our group of winners will definitely be overwhelmed with surprise, joy and happiness. We can't wait to share the joy with them, congratulate and guide them to claim their prizes.
"Congratulations to all winners. There will be 15 families who just got a nice little bonus. It's time to party."
The winning numbers in Oz Lotto draw 1580 were 10, 15, 29, 31, 42, 5 and 13, while the supplementary numbers were 17, 40 and 39.
The Lott spokesperson Matt Hart said some syndicate members held unregistered entries and might have yet to discover their winning news.
"Some of these division one winning syndicate members may have already begun celebrating their good fortune knowing their bank account is about to be boosted by almost $900,000," he said.
"While we'll be reaching out to those winners who registered their ticket to a player card or online account, there are still some unregistered syndicate members who may have yet to discover their good news."
The news comes after string of good luck in the region, where Keppel Street Newsagency was only one number off reaching the $150 million Powerball in January this year.
With a syndicate of 200 people, the store won a second division prize of $165,620 in the $150 million lotto, with each individual taking home $930.
The Bathurst Newsagency has also sold three major syndicate winning entries.
Local winners in recent years.
