Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

'We've gained a lot of trust in each other': Cantrill blown away by colts' start

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated May 30 2024 - 2:52pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Bulldogs had expectations that they could be a leading contender in their return to the Central West Rugby Union colts competition, but this is something else.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.