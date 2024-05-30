'We've gained a lot of trust in each other': Cantrill blown away by colts' start

BATHURST Bulldogs had expectations that they could be a leading contender in their return to the Central West Rugby Union colts competition, but this is something else.
The Bulldogs have surged to a commanding lead atop the colts ladder thanks to their unbeaten start through six matches.
Bulldogs signalled their intentions early in the off-season to make their return to colts when the age restriction on the competition was lifted from under 18s to 19s.
That brought a wealth of recently-graduated high school talent into the fold, as well as several lower grade players who were keen to go up against opponents of their own age.
In their first season of colts since 2019 Bulldogs are the team setting the standard.
Colts skipper and former Saint Stanislaus' College player Jackson Cantrill puts his team's super start down to the team's lengthy build up to the year.
"We didn't expect this level of success that we've had but I think the long pre-season helped build us up to the level that we're at," he said.
"We've been working hard since January."
As soon as Cantrill and his friends heard the news about the competition's age being lifted they were making plans to make a return.
"I was pretty excited when I heard the news, as well as my mates. We were really keen to get back into rugby after Stannies," he said.
"It's a great year for us to get into Bulldogs as well, being the 150th year. Everyone's getting behind us and all the grades are giving us a lot of support.
"All the boys have gotten a lot closer together since the start of the season and we've gained a lot of trust in each other.
"Our coaches have been giving it to us at training. We're trying to keep up our momentum."
Bulldogs made an immediate statement on their return to the colts competition back in April when they beat Orange Emus 26-0 in the opening round.
They then surged to title favourites with wins over last year's two grand finalists, Forbes Platypi (29-14) and defending premiers Dubbo Kangaroos (34-5).
Another three wins since then have put Bulldogs nine points clear at the top of the table.
Cantrill said the team are preparing for a big rematch with the Platypi at Ashwood Park this Saturday after a tough clash against them in their previous game.
"They've got quite a strong forward pack and came out pretty hard-hitting," he said.
"They scored the first try, which we didn't expect, and it put us on the back foot a bit. Everyone came together to put in the work we needed to get ourselves in front."
Bulldogs and Platypi colts will kick-off their game from 10.30am at Ashwood Park on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.