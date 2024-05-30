Man injured himself in stormwater drain, spat in officer's face

A MAN who said he was a bikie and who spat in a police officer's face has had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to attend court.
Scott William Bennett, who turns 49 in June, failed to appear before Bathurst Local Court on May 22 to answer a charge of assaulting an officer in the execution of their duty and hindering, resisting a police officer in the execution of their duty.
The court heard Bennett, of Vale Road, was drinking at his residence and was well intoxicated when he fell into a stormwater drain, suffering an injury to his hands and head.
Paramedics attended and approached Bennett to tend to his injuries, but he told them to "f--k off", raising both his closed fists towards them.
He told paramedics he had fallen into a drain and refused treatment, adding he would assault paramedics if they continued to approach him. At this point, police were called.
Concerned he was seriously hurt and would sustain further injury, police said they attempted to speak with Bennett, noticing he was intoxicated and aggressive.
Police said he told them to "f--k off" and that he was a Rebels bikie.
Bennett entered his residence while police said they continued to try to convince him to get medical treatment for an injury to his head, which was bleeding.
Police said they escorted Bennett to the ambulance and had to handcuff him due to his level of aggression.
They sat him down so paramedics could examine him, but police said Bennett continued to be aggressive to police and paramedics.
As police guided Bennett to stand up, they say he spat in the face of one of the officers.
He was subsequently taken to the ground and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he was charged.
With no appearance by Bennett, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found the offence proven and dealt with the matter ex-parte under Section 196.
A warrant was subsequently issued for Bennett's arrest.
