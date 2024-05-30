Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Man injured himself in stormwater drain, spat in officer's face

Updated May 31 2024 - 7:36am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN who said he was a bikie and who spat in a police officer's face has had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to attend court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.