Fearnley dominant against Panthers as Jets' NSW Cup run continues

FORMER Bathurst junior Brad Fearnley had heads turning and earned praises from his coach after a big performance in the Newtown Jets' 44-6 win over the Penrith Panthers in NSW Cup.
Fearnley finished with a match-high 196 run metres across 43 minutes of game time, which included an impressive 93 post-contact metres.
The interchange prop was on fire against the club he won the 2022 Jersey Flegg title with, continuing his impactful season off the Jets' bench.
Fearnley said the clash with Panthers was a game that he really wanted to leave his mark in.
"It was definitely one that I'd circled on the calendar, going up against the old team," he said.
"We're building good momentum. It's four in a row for us now after a tough period where we lost three in a row. I think we're just starting to find our way as a team.
"When you win like we did on the weekend you really start to build belief that you might have something special there and that we can do some really great things this year."
It's been an exciting couple of weeks for Fearnley who got himself his first try of the season in the previous round's big 52-12 win over the Newcastle Knights.
Back in round two he enjoyed a run with the starting side but has since continued to come off the bench in all other games this year.
His latest effort against Panthers also earned plaudits from coach George Ndaira, who said that Fearnley "really stood up in the middle of the field" in his post game interview.
"I just did what the coach asked of me. I came off the bench to bring some energy through the middle third of the game," Fearnley said.
"I also got a bit lucky. I came on when the guys had already set a bit of platform and I was reaping the benefits of that, running at a tired middle.
"We've got some good players around us that put me into space as well, and that really helps.
"I feel like I'm getting better with each week at doing my role. I want to be really consistent and I feel that I've been achieving that."
