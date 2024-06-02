Brilliant Street speedster was drunk and unlicensed when stopped by police

A SPEEDING drink-driver who had no licence has been warned jail is a possibility when he is sentenced in July.
Rhett Matthew Gibson, 45, of Brilliant Street in Bathurst, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on May 22.
He has pleaded guilty to a string of driving offences, including high-range PCA, licence expired within two years and Class A motor vehicle exceed 30km (over the speed limit).
Police documents tendered to the court told how police were patrolling Brilliant Street at 9.05am on March 23, 2024 when they saw a white Holden Commodore ute accelerate harshly at a speed between 100km and 110km.
Police said they caught up with the driver and stopped the ute on William Street.
When they stopped the driver, police said Gibson told them he was "suspended and hungover".
A roadside breath test produced a positive result and Gibson was spoken to about his speed. Police said Gibson told them he was unaware he was going fast.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where police said Gibson told them he had three longneck beers and one bottle of wine between 4pm and 12am the previous day.
He had also eaten a meal during this time.
Checks revealed his NSW driver's licence had expired on April 5, 2023.
Police said Gibson told them he was unaware of this and thought it had been suspended due to a medical condition.
Gibson's breath analysis returned a reading of 0.182, placing him in the high range, and his speed at the time was calculated at 104km over 233m.
When he appeared before Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis on May 22, 2024, Her Honour told Gibson the guiding judgements meant she must consider imprisonment as a penalty given his history.
"I'll be blunt," she said, "I'm looking at jail.
"I encourage you to stay with the MERIT [Magistrates Early Referral Into Treatment] program," she said, adding she would be looking at rehabilitation, general and specific deterrence and punishment.
"For heaven's sake, do not add another one [offence]; that would be the last straw."
The matter was put over until July 8, 2024, with the court ordering a full sentencing assessment report.
