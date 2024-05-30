Why you can expect to see far more police out on Bathurst roads on Friday

MOTORISTS in Bathurst and the Central West are being urged to take a moment to think about their behaviour on the roads this Fatality Free Friday.
The national day of action is an initiative of the Australian Road Safety Foundation (ARSF) that aims to drive down deaths on roads across the country.
And, this year, the ARSF is spreading the message armed with alarming new data.
In 2023, there were 353 lives lost on NSW roads, a 28 per cent rise on the year before.
This rise in fatal crashes was reflective of the national trend, with Australia recording 1273 fatalities, which is 7.9 per cent higher than in 2022, and the third straight year that the road toll has increased.
The upward trend has continued into 2024, with the current road toll 7 per cent higher than during the same period last year.
In addition to that, new research conducted on behalf of the ARSF shows that almost two in three drivers in NSW admit to breaking road laws, with one in four drivers committing an offence at least monthly.
Fatality Free Friday operates on the belief that if there can be one day without a death on the roads, it is possible to create a long-lasting culture that will drive NSW and Australia towards a fatality-free future.
May 31, 2024 is Fatality Free Friday, and you can expect to see police out on the roads doing their part to prevent a death.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Inspector Ben Macfarlane said it will be a day to focus on road safety.
As a result police will be out in force, looking for anyone flouting the rules.
"Traffic and Highway Patrol are tasked with having as many staff as we can out on the road on that day to detect and deter unsafe driving, and focusing on the five main causal factors," Inspector Macfarlane said.
Those factors, he said, are speeding, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving fatigued, not wearing restraints, and distracted driving.
The highway patrol unit will be supported by officers in Chifley Police District on Fatality Free Friday.
Chifley Police District Inspector Peter Foran said their priority will be the school zones around the region.
"The PD will support the initiative," he said.
"Where we can, we'll provide focus in and around school zones.
"... Our staff will be encouraged to interact with motorists they come across who might be flouting the road rules and take appropriate action."
While police will be out in force, it is hoped motorists will also do their part to keep the roads fatality-free on Friday by reflecting on their own behaviour.
Inspector Macfarlane said the road toll is more than just a number, with each death having a devastating impact on the families those people leave behind.
