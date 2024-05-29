Jury taken to the scene of where a body was found as part of murder trial

FIFTEEN jurors have been taken to the scene where an elderly man's body was found underneath an old bridge on day three of a Bathurst Supreme Court murder trial.
The viewing, led by officer in charge Detective Sergeant Adrian Graham, took the jurors, legal counsel and Justice Richard Cavanagh on a tour on May 29, 2024 to several spots related to the alleged murder of Reginald Mullaly.
Mr Mullaly was found dead under the Denison Bridge by two walkers at about 10am on September 20, 2015.
It was later discovered, as previously heard by the jury, that he was stabbed nine times, with the fatal blow to his heart.
Stephen Shane Greenfield is accused of murdering the 68-year-old between September 16 and 21, 2015 in Bathurst.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
THE jury was first directed to where blue exercise equipment is set up on the CBD side of the bridge before they were taken to where Mr Mullaly's body was found.
Each juror crouched under the bridge as they examined the alcove, surrounded by timber beams and rocks.
Then, they were directed to various points in the area including the op-shop and footpath beside the Great Western Highway.
Whilst speaking to the jury prior to leaving for the view, Justice Cavanagh said the trip was to provide context to matters mentioned during the trial.
After the tour, the trial was adjourned to 10am on May 30, 2024.
