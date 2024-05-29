Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Jury taken to the scene of where a body was found as part of murder trial

Jay-Anna Sleeman
By Jay-Anna Sleeman
Updated May 29 2024 - 5:37pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FIFTEEN jurors have been taken to the scene where an elderly man's body was found underneath an old bridge on day three of a Bathurst Supreme Court murder trial.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Sleeman

Jay-Anna Sleeman

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.