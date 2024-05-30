Don't leave it to new councillors to decide go-kart track DA fate | Letter

I WAS one of 150 residents who took the opportunity to make a submission with regards to the development application lodged by Bathurst Regional Council in October 2023 for a go-kart track adjacent to Conrod Straight.
It is unfortunate that the content of the submissions has not been publicly shared and will not be shared until a week before the council votes on the DA.
I understand, though, that the submissions overwhelmingly opposed the DA.
A public hearing was held on March 12, 2024, where 75 per cent of those who spoke opposed the development.
We were informed at the time that it would be formally considered at a future council meeting estimated to be in May 2024.
Those who made submissions were informed by letter on May 2, 2024 that, following further requests for information from the independent consultant considering the DA, amended plans have been submitted.
These are now on Bathurst Regional Council's Your Say site: yoursay.bathurst.nsw.gov.au/kart-track-facility-da2023-345.
I have studied the new proposal and see little or no changes from the original. I am also unaware of what new information the consultant requested and what has changed.
My concerns with this DA remain, including noise issues, the lack of funding help from other sources and what I believe to be a lack of substantiation that the track will provide a commercial benefit to our city.
This issue has been dragging on for many years and should be finalised and not left to new councillors to decide.
If councillors carry out their duties in representing residents, I believe they should vote in line with the majority no submissions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.