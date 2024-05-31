'It's not a goodbye, it's a thank you:' Rose Garden to close after 35 years

ON WEDNESDAY, May 29, the reception area of Lo's Rose Garden Chinese Restaurant was filled with fragrant florals and celebratory cards with messages of 'thank you'.
These messages were dedicated to owners Fiona and Raymond Lo, who have made the decision to close the restaurant doors after 35 years as owners.
With its final day of trade on Thursday, May 30, loyal customers were flooding to Church Street for one last meal from their favourite Chinese, and to say their final goodbyes.
Eyes filled with tears, these farewells were emotional ones for both Mr and Mrs Lo, and the Rose Garden regulars.
"We're very sad. This is like my home, and it's a wonderful community, the people are lovely. I'll miss our customers, they're like family members," Mrs Lo said.
"They [the customers] are very emotional, we have been cuddling each other, and it's been very nice of them to come in for their last meals. We've all been in tears."
But, despite the tears shed, Mrs Lo said that there were plenty of mixed emotions regarding the closure.
After more than three decades owning and running a small business, she just knew it was time for her and her husband to take the next steps in their life.
"It's mixed feelings, because we have been running this for many, many years and it can be very stressful," she said.
"It was hard work, and it's time consuming, with long hours.
"I didn't have much time with my children on the weekends because we worked Friday, Saturday, Sunday for 35 years ... so it's time for us to retire."
Now the couple plans to make up for this lost time.
"We want to move back to Sydney to be with our children, because they are both in Sydney, and we both have family in Sydney," Mrs Lo said.
"It's time for us to move there and reunite with them."
But these plans didn't stop Mr and Mrs Lo from looking back at the many memories they had made over the years, and fondly reminiscing about some of the people they served during this time.
Some of these people even included famous artist John Olsen, the Moss family, and racing royalty.
But overall, their favourite customers were the ones that they served time and time again.
And it's these customers who they will miss the most.
"We will miss them forever," Mrs Lo said.
"But, it's not a goodbye, it's a thank you to everyone."
Mr and Mrs Lo said they will remain in Bathurst for a few months before making the move to Sydney, and in this time, they hope to catch up with as many of their friends as possible.
The closure of the restaurant adds to a number of other recent business closures in town, including Get Hemmed, from the same precinct, and Cosventure along George Street.
