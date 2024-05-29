Council forced to chase $25m loan

Here's a look at what is making news today.
A lack of land sales in the Windy 1100 subdivision has forced Bathurst Regional Council to make a request to borrow money so it can manage its cash flow. Read all about the situation in this piece by senior journalist, Rachel Chamberlain.
Get your brolly out because there's some rain on the way. With the average amount of rainfall for May being 41.3 millimetres, Bathurst has already gauged 44.2mm and there's a chance another 25mm will fall over the final two days of the month.
The rain could come in handy for a vege garden which has been planted in the CBD. The garden could make a big difference for people who are homeless or just down on their luck. Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS) and the Bathurst Uniting Church, with support from ATCO, have built the vege garden at the back of the church's car park. Read all about it here.
And in other news, read about the first steps being undertaken for a wind farm proposal for land east of Bathurst.
And in sport, the Bulldogs have surged to a commanding lead atop the colts ladder thanks to their unbeaten start through six matches.
Have a great day,
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
