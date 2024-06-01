Radio enthusiast has taken to the medium like a Duck to water | Tuned In

TODAY I'm introducing one of 2MCE's younger volunteers, David "Duck" Wilson.
There's a good chance you'll hear him when you tune in from Monday to Wednesday.
"For someone who intends to have a career in the radio industry, it's great to get all-round experience in all three functions of radio: information, service and entertainment," Duck told me.
He's doing that.
Introduced to 2MCE as a Charles Sturt University student in 2021, he became a regular broadcaster the following year.
He now presents four programs each week: Breakfast, Talking Newspaper, Community Drive and Evening Music.
Each Monday afternoon, Duck presents Community Drive.
It is scheduled each weekday afternoon to provide listeners with a well-rounded view of what's going on in the community.
Duck likes the challenge of following up on current events from around the region and getting the right people for interviews on those matters.
He is up early the following morning to present Tuesday's Breakfast, informing and entertaining the community with local news items and music.
Occasionally, the Breakfast announcer has to read something "hot off the press".
Duck recalls an unforgettable announcement he had to make in September 2022. It fell to him to inform listeners of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
"At the time, I didn't quite believe what I was saying," he said.
After the midday news on Tuesdays, Duck is back in the studio with Sharon Williams as they read articles from the Western Advocate and Central Western Daily in the Talking Newspaper program.
Listeners with a print disability have been able to tune into the Talking Newspaper on 2MCE since 1976.
Duck's other program presents an hour of music from 7pm each Wednesday.
This features popular music from the 1960s to the 2010s - not only top 40 hits, but also lesser-known songs.
The Beatles are a particular favourite, but you may also hear Olivia Newton-John, Jessica Mauboy or Green Day.
I asked my subject how he came to be known as Duck.
"In year seven at school, I decided that 'David' didn't sound cool enough, so I named myself after my favourite character from Thomas The Tank Engine," he confessed.
Yes, Duck is a railway enthusiast and also an honours student at Charles Sturt University.
