Andrews fighting to get healthy for match against former club

IT was a matchup many Peter McDonald Premiership fans were looking forward to before the season began but it's now hanging on a knife's edge.
St Pat's fullback Mitch Andrews is due to come up against his former club Forbes Magpies this Saturday in a highly anticipated contest at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex.
Andrews will be a game-day decision as he tries to overcome a hamstring injury in time to play in a game that he'd been looking forward to from the moment the draw was released.
"It was the first game I looked for. It's just a bit of a shame to see whether I'll be playing or not with this hamstring drama," Andrews said.
"I'm looking after the body. It'd be good to get a run in before the weekend but you also don't want to run too early and do damage. I'll play it by ear and the body will tell me."
The Pat's number one scored a hat trick in last round's win away to the Lithgow Workies, bringing his tally to six for the season so far.
While a return to Spooner Oval would have been Andrews' idyllic location for the matchup he's eager to get another run around Jack Arrow Sporting Complex.
"I think I'd be more excited to have it over in Forbes. I'm sure they'd be more vocal because there would have been a few more of them there," he said.
"It's great to play in Bathurst though. I played my first game there against Hawks the other week. I'm keen to try and get back there again on the weekend."
It's not the first time this year that Andrews has had to battle through injury.
"The problem has just been getting the body right," he said.
"I had a bit a pec drama against Parkes and then the doctors were saying six weeks initially. We were washed out the following week. I saw a physio after that and he was happy, so I was a bit lucky there.
"I had a few hamstring dramas a few years ago ... [but] then after that I got through every game. This year's just been full of bumps and bruises which is a bit of a pain but that's the sport we play, I suppose."
Saints coach Chris Osborne said at this stage the star fullback is ready to line up against his old club.
"Mitch is keen to play his former club and he's been looking forward to it ever since he arrived," he said.
"He was a bit sore after last game, and works hard as a concreter too, which might be a bit of a factor."
Osborne said that Andrews has been everything the club could have asked for, and more, ever since he first donned the blue and white.
"He's been brilliant here and it's not only his play. It's his chat around the group as well and the positivity he brings to the club," he said.
"Blokes want to play with him and they when they see him going with them."
This weekend's Pat's and Magpies game could end up being a crucial one when looking back at the end of the season.
The two clubs sit level on points and towards the end of the top eight.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.