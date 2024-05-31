'We're back': Merritt steps up to first grade for clash against Forbes

ZAC Merritt came back into the St Pat's fold during the previous round of the Western Reserve Grade Premiership to help out the team.
One match-winning try later and he's got two key words for the club.
"We're back".
Merritt has been named to come off the bench for this Saturday's Peter McDonald Premiership clash at home against his former club, Forbes Magpies, having his passion for the game reignited.
Last weekend's game against Workies was Merritt's first game of the 2024 season, in a year where he was initially expecting to put the boots away after four years in the role of Pat's player-coach.
The performance at Tony Luchetti Oval didn't escape the eyes of this year's coach Chris Osborne who has given Merritt the chance to play in a matchup that means the world to him.
Merritt captain-coached the Magpies to a Group 11 Premier League crown in 2016 and then made his return to the Saints in 2018, having previously spent three years at the club between 2011 and 2013.
His time as coach over 2020 to 2023 was a period of stability in the position after the Saints had previously gone through three coaches in as many seasons.
Merritt said the Lithgow game has given him plenty of belief that he's still got more to offer on the field.
"My family enjoyed being back at the footy and I had a great time running around," he said.
"I just want to do anything I can to help them win a premiership. I think we've got a squad there that can do it. We know there's a fair bit of work involved to make that happen but if we can make the semis then anything is possible.
"To be honest I wasn't really too interested in playing at the start. I went over to Lithgow on the weekend, scored the match winner there, and when something like that happens it gives you a bit of a buzz.
"That's a buzz from footy that I haven't had for a little while. There's fire in the belly again. We're back."
Don't expect Merritt's rise to first grade be some sort of cameo either.
Merritt doesn't want to play only a handful of PMP appearances for the team - he wants to solidify his place among the top grade squad.
"I'm keen to make first grade a regular thing," he said.
"I don't want to just be poking along in reggies and hoping to get a run here or there. If I'm in I'm all in with the boys."
The timing of Merritt's step up to first grade is special.
Merritt has played in his fair share of Pat's-Forbes contests - for both sides - even prior to the Peter McDonald Premiership, thanks to the two clubs' Stubby Collits Memorial games that were held over the past decade.
"I love playing against Forbes. It's obviously my home town, I won a premiership there and respect all the boys but I want to turn up ready to rock and roll," he said.
"They've got a good little squad together so it'll be a good challenge for myself coming back."
Kick-off in Saturday's clash is 3.30pm at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.