Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

'We're back': Merritt steps up to first grade for clash against Forbes

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated May 31 2024 - 1:10pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ZAC Merritt came back into the St Pat's fold during the previous round of the Western Reserve Grade Premiership to help out the team.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.