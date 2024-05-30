Make it a date at the markets to mark the first day of winter

THE monthly Riverside Markets will be back at Berry Park this Saturday as Bathurst marks the first day of winter.
The popular community event, which is run by the Lions Club of Mount Panorama, features a variety of stalls set up by the Macquarie River.
All donations received at the entrance are given to good causes that help the community.
The markets this Saturday, June 1 will run from 9am to 1pm and, at this stage, a sunny morning is forecast for Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.