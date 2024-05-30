Chance to find out more at Bathurst Regional Youth Council session

AS applications open for the 2024/2025 Bathurst Regional Youth Council, an upcoming session will aim to provide more information for prospective participants.
The Bathurst Regional Youth Council consists of young people aged between 12 and 24.
"Members of the Bathurst Regional Youth Council have the opportunity to develop and promote youth-friendly activities, voice young people's opinions and concerns, raise awareness of youth issues, and develop an understanding of local government's planning and operational processes," mayor Jess Jennings said.
Current youth mayor Jasmyn Nankervis said anyone interested in nominating for the Youth Council should attend an information session on Monday, June 3 in the Bathurst Regional Council Chamber.
"For the past two years, I have been part of the Bathurst Regional Youth Council and loved every minute of it," she said.
"I came into the council not very confident, but knowing that I wanted to make a change in our community and be a voice for the youth.
"We have been able to successfully run events, participate in other community activities, have important conversations with sectors of council and locals.
"So if you are between the ages of 12 and 24 and have a passion for organising events, an interest in politics or just want to make a difference in Bathurst, the Youth Council is for you.
"If you would like to find out more about Youth Council, there is an info night on June 3 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm where you can talk to current youth councillors.
"Otherwise, reach out to us on the Bathurst_youth Instagram or the BRC website."
Application forms are available from schools or Bathurst Regional Council's website, bathurst.nsw.gov.au/youth
Applications will close at 4pm on Monday, June 17, 2024.
