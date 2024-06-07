A Japanese cafe and grocery all in one: Yoko's Kitchen opens along Bentinck

"I WAS already working in the hospitality industry, but I wanted to cook my own food" - that was the dream of Yoko Gelling. And now it's become her reality.
Moving to Australia from Tokyo several years ago, Ms Gelling said she has always longed to share her culture and cuisine with Bathurst residents.
And as of Friday, May 24, this is exactly what she has been doing.
Ms Gelling has opened her own restaurant, Yoko's Kitchen, along Bentinck Street - opposite PRP.
Serving a range of Japanese food, including ramen noodles, gyozas, curries, bento boxes, poke bowls, an assortment of fresh desserts, and quality matcha products, there's something for everyone.
And with another Japanese chef to start working at the restaurant in the coming weeks, these options are only going to multiply.
Having options available for both dine-in and takeaway, you can enjoy what's on offer from the serenity of the cafe, or quickly grab-and-go.
And this has helped to ensure that the kitchen has already proved to be a popular choice for Bathurst residents.
"It's been so busy, we didn't do any advertising, but so many people came," Ms Gelling said.
"I think they're curious at the beginning to try something new, so we have been so busy, and we have just been trying everyday to provide good food and fresh food."
With this popularity, Ms Gelling said she was hopeful that the people of Bathurst would get a taste for Japanese cuisine, and develop a curiosity in their own kitchens.
This is why the cafe also sells a range of staple pantry products.
"We also have a little Japanese grocery," she said.
"I use some of the ingredients for cooking, and I was hoping that if maybe customers taste something that they have never tasted and want to know how to cook, maybe I can introduce the ingredients to them.
"That way people know how to use the ingredients. Because it is Japanese and a different culture and food, sometimes people can be a bit scared to try, so I'm trying to help them."
The restaurant, which will be open from 8am until 5pm on weekdays, and from 9am until 3pm on Saturdays, will serve hot food until 2:30pm.
But Ms Gelling said that people are welcome to come and try anything from the display cabinet after the kitchen has closed, and would encourage anybody to just come along and enjoy the atmosphere.
"I want people to be able to come and relax, and not feel like rushing and I want them to feel a bit like they are at home," she said.
The restaurant is just one of Bathurst's latest Japanese offerings, with Kisuya opening last year from the Westpoint Shopping Centre, and takeaway options from both Armada and the Bathurst City Centre.
