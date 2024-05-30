'I surprised myself': Medal recipient Sandra part of crowd of hundreds for CSU graduations

THERE were nerves, Sandra Kasper admits.
Returning to study after a quarter of a century was daunting after she made the decision to tackle her master's degree online through Charles Sturt University Bathurst.
"The year I was starting it, I got on months before it actually started, as soon as my things were up on the website, to work out how it all worked," she remembered as she waited for her graduation ceremony to begin on the Bathurst campus on Thursday.
"I did every free course that they had up there to help me get back into that flow of academic writing.
"And they were fantastic. They've got these free courses you can do. And that got me back into the flow.
"And the course co-ordinators were obviously aware that all of us doing this particular course were mature age students. There were lots of us who were working in the field.
"So they were very caring and encouraging."
The teacher from Sydney's St George area was one of hundreds of graduates who gathered at the CSU Bathurst campus on Wednesday and Thursday, May 29 and 30 for ceremonies for the faculties of science and health, arts and education, and business, justice and behavioural studies.
CSU says those graduates came from as far away as Sydney, Darwin, Perth and even, in one case, from Madrid in Spain.
They were supported by what the university estimated was an overall crowd of almost 2000 guests.
Ms Kasper - one of this year's Postgraduate University Medal recipients - said she knew she wanted to complete her Master of Inclusive Education (Advanced Practice) online, but didn't initially know which university would be best.
"I looked at a few different universities who offered similar sort of courses that were online and I knew CSU's reputation for distance education and when I looked at the subjects that were available, I went, yeah, these are the subjects that I want to do - the subjects that will work with my job and will value-add to what I'm doing and perhaps open the doors for leadership positions."
She spread her course over four years, one subject a semester.
"I was working full-time, I was a mum full-time," she said. "My youngest child is on the autism spectrum himself, is a child with special needs.
"And that helped too: that gave me some insight into some of the subjects I was studying as well.
"So I just took my time and did it once every semester."
She said it had been a tough week for her family, but she was feeling "quite calm, surprisingly" in the lead-up to her graduation ceremony.
Her parents had planned to come with her to the graduation ceremony, but her father had been admitted to hospital on Saturday.
"He's doing okay, though," she said. "He's sitting in hospital and they [her parents] are watching the live link [of the ceremony at Bathurst]."
Her young adult children had not been able to get time off work or study, Ms Kasper said, so a "dear colleague" from her school had driven with her the night before to stay overnight in Bathurst and then attend the ceremony the next day.
CSU says the Postgraduate University Medal is awarded to students who have completed the required coursework requirements and achieved a grade point average of 6.75 or higher.
In terms of receiving that honour, Ms Kasper said it had been an unexpected bonus.
"I surprised myself," she said. "I surprised myself in a lovely way."
A Postgraduate University Medal was also awarded to Tracey Barker as she graduated with a Master of Communication.
Ms Barker, from Adelaide but now living and working in Sydney, has an interest in organisational communication and culture.
AMONG the many visitors to the Bathurst campus for the two days of graduations was a well-known name in the legal world: former Justice of the High Court of Australia, Michael Kirby.
Mr Kirby delivered a free public lecture (entitled "Requiring High Court judges to retire at 70: a sensible referendum vote or a big mistake?") at the university on Wednesday, May 29.
He was then presented with an honorary doctorate on Thursday, May 30.
"We are thrilled to be able to recognise his national and international contribution through an honorary doctorate," the university's deputy vice-chancellor (academic) Professor Graham Brown said.
