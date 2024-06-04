Western Advocate
'Looking at all options': Bathurst campus investment remains on CSU agenda

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated June 4 2024 - 1:14pm, first published 1:00pm
PLANNING for the future of Charles Sturt University's Bathurst campus is continuing, but any big investment decisions won't be made this year.

