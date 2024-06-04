'Looking at all options': Bathurst campus investment remains on CSU agenda

PLANNING for the future of Charles Sturt University's Bathurst campus is continuing, but any big investment decisions won't be made this year.
Deputy vice-chancellor (academic) Professor Graham Brown, speaking at CSU Bathurst's recent graduation ceremonies, says the university is pleased with its numbers on the local campus this year and is looking ahead to how and where future students will want to live.
"We're doing campus planning across our entire campus portfolio and certainly student accommodation is one of the key things that we're looking at," he said.
"We do know that for students, particularly from low socio-economic backgrounds, the ability to have a place on campus is a really good way to support those students, particularly in the early years of their degree.
"So it's something that we're very keen to support.
"We offer a lot of accommodation scholarships for students to give them the opportunity to study on-campus.
"It just gives them that real kick-start to their studies, particularly if they're first-in-family [to go to university] or from low socio-economic communities."
Vice-chancellor Renee Leon told the Western Advocate in July 2023 that the university was considering revamping some of its accommodation and, in December 2023, said investing in that part of the campus remained the plan.
"We're just about to have our capital plan for next year considered by the University Council [the governing body for the university], but it does include plans for investment in the accommodation, especially on Bathurst and Wagga campuses," Ms Leon said in December.
Speaking at the recent graduations, Mr Brown said CSU was "looking at all options, which includes new build" when it comes to on-campus accommodation, but emphasised there was nothing yet to report.
He also said there would be no big investment decisions made this year.
"We are looking comprehensively at all of our campuses and saying what will students need in 10, 20 years' time, what will be the university need?" he said.
"Because a lot of this is also reflecting on changing student behaviours."
MR Brown said there was no concern at the university that students might not want to live on-campus at Bathurst.
"A lot of our courses have got a very practical component to them, where students have to be doing a lot of practical work, which means they have to be on the campus for that," he said.
"Nursing, paramedicine, things like that, they [students] really need to be regularly on campus.
"We do offer intensives for those students who are studying nursing online, in particular, but there's no doubt that for most of our students, the best way to study is on-campus."
He said there was no denying, though, that COVID had changed the nature of studying.
"We have a generation of students who completed their high school leaving online and have learnt how to study effectively online.
"Particularly, with juggling work and parenting responsibilities, online study is the best option for them.
"But one of the really important things for us is to say, just because you're an online student, it doesn't mean you're not actually welcome on-campus, and to really provide those opportunities for people who are studying online to still engage with us."
Mr Brown said there are 1234 students studying on-campus at Bathurst this year.
He said the university was "really happy" with its student intake this year and its teacher education programs were doing "really well in particular".
"And we're also pleased to see that after the challenges of COVID, our continuing students are really finding their feet a bit more now.
"We've had a few years where, because of COVID, students would typically take fewer subjects, which obviously meant they were taking longer to complete their degree.
"But over this year and last year, we've really seen that continuing students have been able to go back up and increase their study load, which is great for them because it means that they will complete their degrees more quickly and be able to get out into the workforce."
IN terms of the recent graduations on the Bathurst campus, Mr Brown said they were extremely important days on the university's calendar.
"The ability to share the joy of our students with their families as they finish their studies, having worked, often in challenging circumstances, to achieve a degree, it's a fantastic moment for them and for us," he said.
